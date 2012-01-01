Autonomous Inter-Row Weed Removing Robot

This autonmous robot is powered by 6 planetary geared motors and its design is based on the Rocker-Bogie mechanism employed by NASA/JPS for interplanetary rovers. Controlled by a Jetson Nano 2GB, this robot uses 2 camera sensors (front and back) for navigation and weeding. Autonomous navigation through crop lanes is achieved using a probabilistic Hough transform on OpenCV and crop and weed detection is powered by tiny-YOLOv4.