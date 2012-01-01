Autonomous Inter-Row Weed Removing Robot

This autonmous robot is powered by 6 planetary geared motors and its design is based on the Rocker-Bogie mechanism employed by NASA/JPS for interplanetary rovers. Controlled by a Jetson Nano 2GB, this robot uses 2 camera sensors (front and back) for navigation and weeding. Autonomous navigation through crop lanes is achieved using a probabilistic Hough transform on OpenCV and crop and weed detection is powered by tiny-YOLOv4.

Authors

A Dalvi, T Toraskar, A Shefin Victor, S Machado

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

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