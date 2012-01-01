Green Iguana Detection and Surveillance

Green iguanas can damage residential and commercial landscape vegetation. Detect and monitor their location in real time, receiving notifications and using a live dashboard to identify trends. Following this project, you can build a training set using Selenium and MakeSense.ai, then follow NVIDIA TAO Toolkit to adapt, optimize and tretrain a pre-trained model before exporting for edge device deployment. This output can be converted for TensorRT and finally run with DeepStream SDK to power the video to analytics pipeline.
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