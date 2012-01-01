Nvidia HPC Autopilot

NVIDIA HPC Autopilot is an open-source Jetson Nano-powered vehicle MVP (Minimum Valiable Product) developed at Insper University in Brazil. This self-driving vehicle follows roads and respects Brazilian traffic signs. The project uses a broker to communicate what the detector sees to the autopilot, in order to alter the actions and course of the vehicle. As part of the challenge, a wide array of NVIDIA AI and hardware-acceleration toolkits were used in the deployment of HPC Autopilot: DeepStream SDK, Nvidia GPU Cloud, TAO Toolkit, TensorRT, CUDA Toolkit, Triton and Jetbot. Quickly turn this starter project into your own self-driving, traffic sign-obeying miniature vehicle!

Authors

E Neto, A Fuziy, Insper University

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

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