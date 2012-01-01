Homesecurity

This software was written for monitoring the security of my home using single or multiple Picameras. The cameras perform motion detection and record video. The video is sent in an email. After recording video, an object detection model running on Jetson Nano checks if a person is present in the video. A set of 4 raspi zeros stream video over Wi-Fi to a Jetson TX2, which combines inputs from all sources, performs object detection and displays the results on a monitor.