Hey Jetson

Build a scalable attention-based speech recognition platform in Keras/Tensorflow for inference on the NVIDIA Jetson Platform for AI at the Edge. This real-world application of automatic speech recognition was inspired by my previous career in mental health. This project begins a journey towards building a platform for real-time therapeutic intervention inference and feedback. The ultimate intent was to build a tool to give therapists real-time feedback on the efficacy of their interventions, but on-device speech recognition has many applications in mobile, robotics, or other areas where cloud-based deep learning is not desirable.