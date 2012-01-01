Hermes — Wildfire Detection

An computer vision application powered by NVIDIA Deepstream 5.0 and Ryze Tello to detect wildfires using YOLO. Hermes consists of two parts: an Intelligent Video Analytics pipeline powered by Deepstream and NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX and a reconnaissance drone, for which I have used a Ryze Tello. This project is a proof-of-concept, trying to show that surveillance and mapping of wildfires can be done with a drone and an onboard Jetson platform.

Authors

A James

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Works with...

  • Jetson Xavier NX

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