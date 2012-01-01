Home Automation with Deepstack and Jetson

Home Assistant custom component for Deepstack object detection. Deepstack is a service which runs in a docker container and exposes various computer vision models via a REST API. Deepstack object detection can identify 80 different kinds of objects, including people, vehicles and animals. Alternatively a custom object detection model can be used. There is no cost for using Deepstack and it is fully open source. To run Deepstack you will need a machine with 8 GB RAM, or an NVIDIA Jetson.