Home Automation with Deepstack and Jetson

Home Assistant custom component for Deepstack object detection. Deepstack is a service which runs in a docker container and exposes various computer vision models via a REST API. Deepstack object detection can identify 80 different kinds of objects, including people, vehicles and animals. Alternatively a custom object detection model can be used. There is no cost for using Deepstack and it is fully open source. To run Deepstack you will need a machine with 8 GB RAM, or an NVIDIA Jetson.

Authors

R Cole

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano
  • Jetson AGX Xavier
  • Jetson TX2
  • Jetson Xavier NX

Resources

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