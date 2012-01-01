Guitar chord detection

Learning basic guitar chords can be quite easy, though becoming used to how they are represented in staff notation is not so straightforward at first. Detect guitar chords using your camera and a Jetson Nano. As the trained model built on imagenet recognizes chords based on the guitar fingerings recorded by the camera, this project shows the correspondig chord in tablature format as well as in staff notation.
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