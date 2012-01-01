GPU-enabled Kubernetes Cluster for Machine Learning with Jetson Nano

Jetson Nano is a fully-featured GPU compatible with NVIDIA CUDA libraries. CUDA is the de-facto standard for modern machine learning computation. Having […] a cheap, CUDA-equipped device, we thought let’s build [a] machine learning cluster. If you think “cluster”, you typically think “Kubernetes”, […] commonly used to manage distributed applications running on […] hundreds of thousands of machines. […] Ours is composed of four; [though] it is applicable to any number of Jetson Nanos.