Go Motion simplifies stop motion animation with machine learning. A CSI camera is connected to a Jetson Xavier NX. This camera continually captures images of a scene. Using the trt_pose_hand hand pose detection model, the Jetson is able to determine when a hand is in the image frame. When all hands leave the frame, an image is saved as part of the stop motion sequence. It is possible to continually manipulate the scene, momentarily removing one’s hands from the camera’s view after each adjustment, and have a stop motion sequence automatically generated that contains only the relevant image frames.