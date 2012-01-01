Vision-Based Gesture-Controlled Drone

This project augments a drone's computer vision capabilities and allows gesture control using a Jetson Nano's computational power. In Guided Mode, the system transmits to the drone's flight controller the output of the gesture control system that currently supports a few essential commands. Pose Classification Kit is the deep learning model employed, and it focuses on pose estimation/classification applications toward new human-machine interfaces. This trained model has been tested on datasets that simulate less-than-ideal video with partial inputs, achieving high accuracy and low inference times.

Authors

A Findelair

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

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