Fruit Quality Control with Jetson Nano

With this project and video tutorial, you'll be able to detect and classify several fruits in real time and use OpenCV in order to identify blemishes and determine the fruit's condition. The Python script the project is based on reads from a custom neural network from which a series of transformations with OpenCV are carried out in order to detect the fruit and whether they are going to waste.
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