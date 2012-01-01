ROBOT ARM that Launches Fireworks! - Canada Day Special

This project can help you watch the firework display this holiday while reducing your risk of injury from personally setting them off. The KR 10 robotic arm by Kuka here has a Jetson AGX Xavier mounted onto it, which powers the robotics environment simulator rendered with ROS Melodic. A ZED2i stereo camera positioned at the end of the arm scans the robot's surroundings and helps identify aruco markers as well as generate a point cloud in order to get the arrangement of fireworks no matter its position. This project uses this information to path-plan the 3D motion of the arm as it lights them. PWM pins on a GPIO drive a small servo that controls a small and focused torch lighter designed to light small fuses while preventing bigger fires. Additionally, a lidar by Hokuyo scans the surrounding radius and stops the robot if people or objects come within this space, ensuring an extra layer of security.