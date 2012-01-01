Fault-tolerant Control for Autonomous Quadrotor Flight

We developed a flight controller and vision-based state estimator for controlling quadrotor drones after losing a motor. The state estimator (Visual Inertial Odometry) uses FAST feature detector and KLT feature tracker as frontend and OKVIS as the backend. [Despite] fast yaw spinning at 20rad/s after motor failure, the vision-based estimator is still reliable. [Testing] an event-based camera as the visual input, [we show that it outperforms] a standard global shutter camera, especially in low-light conditions.

Authors

S Sun, G Cioffi, C de Visser, D Scaramuzza

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Works with...

  • Jetson TX2

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