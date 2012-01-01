Control a Personal Robot Assistant with Eye Tracking

I created a personal robot assistant that can be easily controlled with eye movements. This robot has the capabilities of replacing a caretaker's responsibility while keeping the people it is caring for safe as well. For example, it can pick up and give medicine, feed, and provide water to the user; sanitize the user's surroundings, and keep a constant check on the user's wellbeing. It is able to drive in any direction, rotate its crane, raise its arm over high surfaces or lower the arm under low surfaces, and finally grasp on to objects. It is also fully controllable by just the user's gaze!