ESANet: Efficient RGB-D Semantic Segmentation for Indoor Scene Analysis

Our network architecture for efficient scene analysis ESANet enables real-time semantic segmentation with up to 29.7 FPS on Jetson AGX Xavier. [...] ESANet achieves a mean intersection over union of 50.30 and 48.17 on [indoor datasets NYUv2 and SUNRGB-D]. Our models are trained with PyTorch, [...] exported to ONNX [and] converted to TensorRT engines. During network design, we [...] only use operations [...] supported and highly optimized by TensorRT, [enabling] up to 5× faster inference compared to pure PyTorch. ESANet is well suited as a common initial processing step in a complex system for real-time scene analysis on mobile robots.

Authors

D Seichter, M Köhler, B Lewandowski, T Wengefeld, H-M Gross

Share

Works with...

  • Jetson AGX Xavier

Resources

View project repository
Watch project video
Discuss this project on the Developer Forum
Read the research paper

Buy Jetson to Get Started

Bring your edge AI, computer vision or robotics ideas to life with a Jetson developer kit.

Explore Products