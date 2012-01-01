Energy Prediction System with a neural network (CNN-LSTM) in a Jetson Nano. In this project [we're building] an active power meter with an Arduino Uno. The data will be sent to the Jetson with the Python script
arduino_serial.py to establish the communication between the Jetson and the Arduino. The second script,
neural_training.py is to start the training for the hybrid neural network and visualize the data. Use
visualize.py to visualiaze your predictions of the .h5 file saved after the deep learning training.
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