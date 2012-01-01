Energy Prediction System with a neural network (CNN-LSTM) in a Jetson Nano. In this project [we're building] an active power meter with an Arduino Uno. The data will be sent to the Jetson with the Python script arduino_serial.py to establish the communication between the Jetson and the Arduino. The second script, neural_training.py is to start the training for the hybrid neural network and visualize the data. Use visualize.py to visualiaze your predictions of the .h5 file saved after the deep learning training.