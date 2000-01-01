Ellee: A Talking Teddybear Powered by GPT-3 & Computer Vision

Ellee is a teddybear robot running on Jetson Nano that can see, recognize people, and use their name in natural conversation. With servo motors, they can turn their head and create eye contact with those they talk with. The object detection and facial recognition system is built on MobileNetSSDV2 and Dlib, while conversation is powered by a GPT-3 model, Google Speech Recognition and Amazon Polly.
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