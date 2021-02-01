Dragon Eye

Dragon-eye is a real-time electronic judging system with Jetson Nano for F3F, which is a radio-control aeromodelling sport using slope-soaring glider planes. Video stream from a camera is sent to Dragon-eye, which identifies the gliders using computer vision and continuously tracks their flight. When a tracked aircraft crosses the central vertical line, Dragon-eye triggers a signal to indicate that lap has been completed.

Authors

S Chang

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

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