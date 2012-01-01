Donkey Car 3.0 with Jetson Nano

Having read some amazing books on machine learning, I had been looking for opportunities to apply ML from first principles in the real world. That was what got me curious about the wonderful Donkey® Car project. The project is essentially a how-to guide to building your own RC car which can drive itself around a track using classical control theory, computer vision or in my case machine learning. I wanted to experiment with more sophisticated models. As I was constrained by the CPU on the Asus Tinkerboard S, I decided to level-up using the NVIDIA Jetson Nano.