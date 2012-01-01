Jetson Nano Detection and Tracking

This repository is my set of install tools to get [Jetson] Nano up and running with a convincing and scalable demo for robot-centric uses. In particular, using detection and semantic segmentation models capable at running in real-time on a robot for $100. By convincing, I mean not using NVIDIA's 2-day startup model you just compile and have magically working without having control. This gives you full control of which model to run and when.