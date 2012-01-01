Helmet Detection with Deepstream

Intelligent video analytics solution of Helmet detection using DeepStream SDK. This project is a proof-of-concept, trying to show surveillance of roads for the safety of motorcycle and bicycle riders can be done with a surveillance camera and an onboard Jetson platform. Helmet detection application consists of an Intelligent Video Analytics pipeline powered by Deepstream and NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX.
Bring your edge AI, computer vision or robotics ideas to life with a Jetson developer kit.Explore Products