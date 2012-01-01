Helmet Detection with Deepstream

Intelligent video analytics solution of Helmet detection using DeepStream SDK. This project is a proof-of-concept, trying to show surveillance of roads for the safety of motorcycle and bicycle riders can be done with a surveillance camera and an onboard Jetson platform. Helmet detection application consists of an Intelligent Video Analytics pipeline powered by Deepstream and NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX.

Authors

A Varma

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Works with...

  • Jetson Xavier NX

Resources

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