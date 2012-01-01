DeepStream ❤️ OSC

I'm using DeepStream SDK for Jetson Nano as an instrument to sonify and visualize detected objects in real time. My idea [...] was to turn public spaces into interactive-playable places where I can use people or vehicles as input to make performances or installations. Any software that accepts OSC as input can use this data to control their parameters. It can be sound / visual programming frameworks, videogames / emulators, whatever you can imagine. It is also possible to translate OSC to HID or MIDI messages to extend the amount of softwares DeepStream can communicate with.