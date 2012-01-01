Deep Clean watches a room and flags all surfaces as they are touched for special attention on the next cleaning to prevent disease spread. […] A stereo camera detects the depth (z-coordinate) of an object of interest (e.g. a hand) in the video frame. OpenPose is used to detect hand location (x, y-coordinates). When a hand is at the same position and depth as another object in view (i.e. touching), that location is tracked.