DBSE Monitor: Drowsiness, Blindspot & Emotion Monitor

Drowsiness, emotion and attention monitor for driving. Detects objects in blindspots via CV. Jetson Nano [takes] care of running through both of the Pytorch-powered Computer Vision applications using a plethora of libraries in order to perform certain tasks. The two webcams serve as the main sensors to carry out Computer Vision and Pytorch [identifies] faces and eyes for one application and objects for the other and [sends the] information through MQTT in order to emit a sound or show an image in the display. [We] added geolocation and crash detection with SMS notifications [through] Twilio with an accelerometer.

Authors

L Arevalo Oliver, V Altamirano Izquierdo, A Sanchez Gutierrez

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

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