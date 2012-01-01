Dart Score Detector

This application uses an SSD-Mobilenet neural network for object detection to automatically calculate the score in a game of darts. The application detects the Bull (the dartboard's center) and arrows placed on the dartboard. One challenge with SSD-Mobilenet was determining the score accurately since there are 61 different patterns of dart scores, which are combinations of numbers 1-20 and multiples (Single, Double, Triple) + Bull. To overcome this, the project uses an original dataset for the trained model to estimate the scores more accurately.

Authors

K Kawasaki

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

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