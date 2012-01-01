CudaCamz

CudaCamz runs on an NVIDIA Jetson Nano, giving your home or small office a bespoke well-filtered AI camera event generator & recording appliance on a budget. The neighbourhood cats, dogs and other more interesting wildlife are now more transparent. Can record all incoming video as well in case something goes down. Uses a very network efficient RTSP proxy so that you can do the above and also live monitoring with something like VLC media player.

Authors

JoeTester1965

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

Resources

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