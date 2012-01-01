Clean Water AI is an IoT device powered by NVIDIA Jetson that classifies and detects dangerous bacteria and harmful particles. The system can run in real time, [with] cities [installing] IoT devices across different water sources and […] monitoring water quality as well as contamination continuously. We utilize Tensorflow Object Detection Method to detect the contaminants and WebRTC to let users check water sources the same way they check security cameras.
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