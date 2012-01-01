[Due to] the Covid-19 pandemic, people cannot drink outside [and] are looking for alternatives such as drinking with friends through videocall. Our team thought that enjoying time wisely with fun interaction is what people need. We focus on the problem that drinking through videocall can fill visual and auditory elements, but not physical interaction. Also, since you are drinking alone, it is important to know your drinking status. The model is made from the TensorFlor ObjectDetector API. Once [...] built, TensorRT can optimize it for real-time execution [...] on Jetson Nano.