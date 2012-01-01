Bus Prediction

Predict bus arrival times with Jetson Nano. You can detect bus arrivals by locally processing a video stream from a simple camera connected via RTSP. Starting from a pretrained ImageNet model, capture images of passing buses and use them to refine the model so it can distinguish between scheduled and unscheduled buses in several weather conditions. Detected bus arrival times are logged and a predictive schedule is generated with GCP and BigQuery using Vertex AI. The arriving bus schedule can be communicated using Google IoT and home IoT devices such as Alexa.