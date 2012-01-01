BrowZen correlates your emotional states with the websites you visit to give you actionable insights about how you spend your time browsing the web. A webcam attached to a Jetson Xavier NX captures periodic images of the user as a background process. These images are classified by a VGG19 convolutional neural network pre-trained to recognize emotional states. These observations are correlated with browsing history and presented in a web dashboard as a simple way to visualize, on average, how each site one visits impacts their emotional state.