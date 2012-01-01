Blinkr

Making sure you stay safe while on your computer. Blinkr is a device that utlizes AI to detect blinks. Blinkr uses a camera that faces the user. Blinkr counts the number of times a user blinks and warns them if they are not blinking enough. The Blinkr devices utilizes the NVIDIA Jetson Nano AI Computer. The Jetson Nano is a fast single board computer meant for AI. My code runs on this computer. Additionally Blinkr uses a camera, speaker, as well as screen.

Authors

A Rao

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

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