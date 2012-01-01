To recognize bird species in soundscapes, a deep neural network based on the EﬀicientNet-B3 architecture is trained and optimized for execution on embedded edge devices and deployed on a NVIDIA Jetson Nano board using the DeepStream SDK. Our experiments show that our deep neural network outperforms the state-of-the-art BirdNET neural network on several data sets and achieves a recognition quality of up to 95.2% mean average precision on soundscape recordings in the Marburg Open Forest, a research and teaching forest of the University of Marburg, Germany.