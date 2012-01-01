The Tale of the Bee-Saving Christmas Tree

We used [64 NVIDIA Jetson Nano Devkits] to build the Jetson tree with a total of 8.192 CUDA cores and 256 CPU cores. We'll use its power to analyze bee videos [and] investigate [...] the perishing of insects. At apic.ai, we believe technology can help us create a better understanding of nature. [...] We [...] [analyse] bee behavior like motion patterns and pollen intake. Our monitoring system visually detects bees as they enter and leave their hives. Through their level of activity, mortality and food abundance we gain insights into the well-being of the insects and the plant diversity in the environment [...], thus [enabling] us to evaluate regional living conditions for insects, detect problems and propose measures to improve the situation.