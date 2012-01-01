BatBot: An Experimental AI-Vision Robot

[…] AI research robot created from commodity parts. Lower half is an Elegoo Robot Car v3.0. The upper half is a Jetson Nano. An Android app controls it with spoken English translated and sent over Bluetooth. The robot has a camera, an ultrasonic distance sensor, and 40 pin GPIO available for expansion. […] High-level spoken commands like 'WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AT?' instruct the robot photograph and identify objects. The command 'GO FIND SOME-OBJECT' instructs the robot to locate, identify and photograph an object. Low-level spoken commands like 'WHAT IS YOUR IP-ADDRESS?' […] or 'LOOK TO THE LEFT' will obtain information and/or control the robot directly. Teach BatBot to identify new objects by using voice commands.