Banknote Counter

Use a Jetson Nano to run an inference model that recognizes and classifies bank notes to calculate a total. The banknotes are fed individually using LEGO set wheels, servo and motors controlled by a PCA9685 via I2C. Train the network and either apply transfer learning or train a simple shallow CNN from scratch with it. Six banknote classes are defined and 500+ images with varied conditions are used for training. This dataset is recorded with the capture tool in the NVIDIA Hello AI World toolbox.
Bring your edge AI, computer vision or robotics ideas to life with a Jetson developer kit.Explore Products