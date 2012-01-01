Banknote Counter

Use a Jetson Nano to run an inference model that recognizes and classifies bank notes to calculate a total. The banknotes are fed individually using LEGO set wheels, servo and motors controlled by a PCA9685 via I2C. Train the network and either apply transfer learning or train a simple shallow CNN from scratch with it. Six banknote classes are defined and 500+ images with varied conditions are used for training. This dataset is recorded with the capture tool in the NVIDIA Hello AI World toolbox.