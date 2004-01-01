For newborn babies, turning over and lying on their stomachs can be risk suffocation, so it is key to make sure they can sleep or stay in prone position. For their well-being, BabyWatcher monitors your newborn's position and detects if they are in prone or supine position. To create the transfer learning model, based on SSD-Mobilenet, training material was annotated with CVAT, exported into Pascal VOC format, merged into a single dataset, and automatically split into training/validation. The final transfer learning model is then converted into ONNX format.