AI Whiteboard

Transform any wall or surface into an interactive whiteboard using an ordinary RGB camera, your hand and Jetson. This project crops the captured images from the camera to identify user's hands using a YOLO deep neural network. Once a hand is detected, the cropped image of the hand is fed to a Fingertip Detector model, in order to find fingertip coordinates which will then interact with the whiteboard. Works best on simple dark/light surfaces. This demo runs on Jetson Xavier NX with JetPack 4.4, and is compatible with Jetson Nano and Jetson TX2.