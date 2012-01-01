AI Thermometer

AI device for mass fever screening. I combine Thermal and Visible Spectrum cameras in order to detect people in the scene and measure their skin temperature in a contactless manner [...], automatically [detecting] people in the scene - there's no need for a human operator! You can test multiple people at the time, [...] on-the-fly, without interrupting the flow. I decided to use Raspberry Pi Camera Module v2 [because it] works out-of-the-box with NVIDIA Jetson Nano. In my first approach, I used a SingleShot MultiBox Detector trained on COCO dataset. This lets me detect objects across 91 classes from COCO. The algorithm runs on Jetson Nano's embedded GPU at 9FPS.