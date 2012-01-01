ActionAI: Custom Tracking & MultiPerson Activity Recognition

We introduce an IVA pipeline to enable the development and prototyping of AI social applications. ActionAI is a Python library for training machine learning models to classify human action. It is a generalization of our yoga smart personal trainer, which is included in this repo as an example. This makes an ideal prototyping and data gathering platform for Human Activity Recognition, Human Object Interaction, and Scene Understanding tasks with ActionAI, a Jetson Nano, a USB Camera and the PS3 controller's rich input interface.