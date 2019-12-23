Jetson Champion Program
This invite-only, technical advocacy and community-based evangelist program recognizes outstanding NVIDIA Jetson developers and their contributions.
Jetson Champions are professionals, entrepreneurs, and makers who above all, share their passion and knowledge of the Jetson platform with their fellow developers. They’re deeply familiar with the Jetson platform and use their technical expertise to explore the many possibilities that it provides while empowering others to do the same.
Champion Spotlight
Get to Know Our Champions
Akira Sasaki
Champ since 2019
Akira has 20+ years of experience developing mobile apps, PCB design, and recently entered the world of deep learning. He has developed several Jetson-based products for the Japanese market, including JetBot, JetRacer, and Edge AI Kit and is currently working on his newest concept, JetBook.
Alain Paillou
Champ since 2020
Andrey Volodin
Champ since 2020
David Soto
Champ since 2020
JK Jung
Champ since 2020
Joe Valdivia
Champ since 2021
Jon Watte
Champ since 2020
Jon is an entrepreneur by trade with 20+ years of experience. As an avid builder, he uses Jetson products to power his rovers, track-racing speed cars, and walking robots.
Jun Su
Champ since 2020
Jun has been working with and experimenting across the Jetson platform since its early days in 2016.
Kai Hong
Champ since 2020
Kai is a two-time CTO. His work with Jetson focuses on human detection, tracking and gesture evaluation.
Michael Degans
Champ since 2019
Michael is a self-described "dev board addict" and longtime NVIDIA fan. Though he only started working with Jetson in the last year, he's already churned out several projects and is a top contributor in the Developer Forums.
Nick Bild
Champ since 2015
Patrick Dietrich
Champ since 2020
Ravi Kiran
Champ since 2015
Sisiy Gu
Champ since 2020
Walter Lucetti
Champ since 2015
What Does it Take to be a Jetson Champion?
Champions are self-motivated subject matter experts who contribute sustained organic content across multiple online and in-person forums. They contribute to the community in a variety of ways, including open-source projects, inspiring video demos, research, assisting users in online forums, speaking at industry events, and hosting meetups.
In exchange for their efforts, they receive valuable benefits such as early access to hardware and software, a direct line of communication to the Jetson product and engineering teams, and more.
Jetson Highlights
Raffaello’s Jetson NanoSaur
Coming in at only 10 x 12 x 6 cm, Raffaello’s NanoSaur is open source, 3D printable and built specifically for AI education. He’ll be releasing more information on his GitHub soon!LEARN MORE >
Alain’s SkyNano
Amateur astronomy photographer Alain built his own real-time filtering system to ensure he captured the best images possible of the night sky. See the incredible results here.LEARN MORE >
Walter’s Jetson Fever Control
For his latest project, Walter used the new Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit to create an application that detects a person's 3D position and body temperature, alerting users if their reading is above the known fever threshold. See it in action.LEARN MORE >
How Do I Become a Champion?
We’ll begin accepting nominations at the end of the year.
In the meantime, please continue to contribute to the Jetson community. Your efforts don’t go unnoticed!
If you have any questions or are interested in joining the program, you can reach our team here.CONTACT US