Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB) to GTC Europe
Thanks for participating in our BYOB contest! The submission period is now over.
Do you have a rockin' robot? We want you to bring it to GTC Europe to showcase your creative ingenuity to hundreds of attendees. Our only requirement is that it have Jetson or another NVIDIA technology powering it.
To see if your robot has what it takes, please do the following steps:
- Post a photo or video of your robot to @NVIDIAEmbedded through Twitter or Instagram
- Tell us what makes your robot a cut above the rest
- Make sure to use #NVIDIABYOB
Robots will be selected based on:
- Creativity
- Functionality
- Performance
The Top 10 robot entries will receive 190€ conference pass that includes access to all sessions, keynotes, exhibits, evening reception, and GTC party. All winners will be notified by October 9th. One entry per person.
All entries must be submitted by
October 6th at 10:00 AM PDT.
DEADLINE EXTENSION: October 8th at 11:59 PM PDT.