The NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 series application processor revolutionizes the world of mobile and embedded computing as we know it. Tegra K1 processors integrate a power-optimized version of the same Kepler GPU architecture that powers the best-performing graphics cards and systems available today.

In fact, Tegra K1 processors are the first to open up features like OpenGL® 4.4, OpenGL ES 3.1 and CUDA®/GPGPU on mobile and embedded devices.

A high performance image processing pipeline coupled with the power-optimized Kepler GPU and unique Tegra 4-PLUS-1™ CPU Complex enables visual computing and computational solutions on next generation mobile and embedded devices. This includes autonomous robotic systems, intelligent video analytics, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and mobile medical imaging.