23.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview

23.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview provides an early look at a new PVA-Accelerated RetinaNet TopK-NMS Plugin exposed via “libcupvadlops.so” Library.

RetinaNet TopK-NMS Acceleration using PVA

Programmable Vision Accelerator (PVA) is a multi-core DSP in Tegra Orin SOC designed for efficient execution of classical CV and DL pre/post processing tasks.

The debian package “cupva-algos-gen2-2.0.0-cupva_algo_dlops.deb” provides the APIs and the library (libcupvadlops.so) for using the PVA-accelerated TopK/NMS

For more information on the package check the README.md included in the debian package

For usage and sample application refer to the NMSPVAPlugin in NVIDIA’s MLPerf-Inference 3.1 submission

Only Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Orin NX are supported.

Follow these command instructions to flash your Jetson AGX Orin or Jetson Orin NX with JetPack 5.1.1 and follow the README file present in the cupva-algos-gen2-2.0.0-cupva_algo_dlops.deb.

