23.02 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview

23.02 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview provides an early look at a new CUDA-X AI component: BSP 35.3.

BSP is included in this release. Only Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit is supported.

JetPack Component 23.02 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview L4T 35.3

Follow these command instructions to flash your Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit.

Key Features in 23.02 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview OS NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more. 23.02 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights: L4T 35.3 support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

