22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview

22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview provides an early look at a new CUDA-X AI component: BSP 35.1.1, TRT 8.5.0, and cuDNN 8.5.0.

BSP, CUDA, TRT and cuDNN are included in this release. Only Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit is supported.

JetPack Component
L4T 35.1.1
CUDA 11.4.14 RC11
cuDNN 8.5.0
TensorRT 8.5.0

Installing 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview:

Follow these command instructions to flash your Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit.


Key Features in 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview

OS

NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more.

22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights:

  • L4T 35.1.1 features support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit.

cuDNN

NVIDIA cuDNN is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. It provides highly tuned implementations of routines applied frequently in DNN applications.

22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights:

  • Adds performance improvements.

TRT

NVIDIA TRT provides:

22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights:

  • TRT 8.5 adds performance improvements.

