22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview

22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview provides an early look at a new CUDA-X AI component: BSP 35.1.1, TRT 8.5.0, and cuDNN 8.5.0.

BSP, CUDA, TRT and cuDNN are included in this release. Only Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit is supported.

JetPack Component 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview L4T 35.1.1 CUDA 11.4.14 RC11 cuDNN 8.5.0 TensorRT 8.5.0

Follow these command instructions to flash your Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit.

Key Features in 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview OS NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more. 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights: L4T 35.1.1 features support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit. cuDNN NVIDIA cuDNN is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. It provides highly tuned implementations of routines applied frequently in DNN applications. 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights: Adds performance improvements. TRT NVIDIA TRT provides: 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights: TRT 8.5 adds performance improvements.

