22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview
22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview provides an early look at a new CUDA-X AI component: BSP 35.1.1, TRT 8.5.0, and cuDNN 8.5.0.
BSP, CUDA, TRT and cuDNN are included in this release. Only Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit is supported.
|
JetPack Component
|
22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview
|L4T
|35.1.1
|CUDA
|11.4.14 RC11
|cuDNN
|8.5.0
|TensorRT
|8.5.0
Installing 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview:
Follow these command instructions to flash your Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit.
Key Features in 22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview
|
OS
|
NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more.
22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights:
|
cuDNN
|
NVIDIA cuDNN is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. It provides highly tuned implementations of routines applied frequently in DNN applications.
22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights:
|
TRT
|
NVIDIA TRT provides:
22.08 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights: