Educational Pricing
To better enable faculty, students and researchers, NVIDIA makes state-of-the-art computing platforms accessible to academia to enable that next GPU-accelerated app, service or algorithm. Find the latest education discounts on all NVIDIA’s GPU hardware shown below.
NVIDIA® Tesla® GPUs are built for researchers looking to accelerate high performance computing and hyperscale data center workloads for training and inference.
From your desk to the data center to the cloud, NVIDIA® DGX™ Systems are designed to give data scientists and researchers the most powerful tools for AI exploration.
Data science PCs powered by NVIDIA TITAN RTX are the best PCs for data science, providing researchers, students, and data science enthusiasts with the performance and tools they need to get started quickly.
NVIDIA® Jetson™ systems provide students, researchers, and data scientists the performance and power efficiency to run inference-based autonomous machines at a broad range of performance and price points.
From breathtaking architectural and industrial design to advanced special effects and complex scientific visualization, NVIDIA® RTX™ is the world’s preeminent professional visual computing platform.
We offer academia discount on NVIDIA RTX A6000. Purchase from NPN Solution Providers or directly from OEMs to receive your exclusive EDU discount.
NVIDIA DRIVE® AGX Developer Kits deliver high-performance, energy efficient compute for streamlined development of autonomous vehicles. Higher Education and Research(HER) members receive discounts on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus.
Limit three DRIVE AGX units per company.
Enable anywhere, anytime. Access to powerful CAD, design, and animation applications with virtual labs and get a native workstation-like performance on any device. At the same time, support modern productivity applications, streaming video and multimedia used by the general student body, faculty and staff.
Learn more on how GPU accelerated VDI enables borderless learning here.
View a list of our resellers participating in the NVIDIA Partner Network