DLI Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit Syllabus

This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institue (DLI) Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module as well as a link to the suggested online DLI course for each module where applicable. Here you will also find links to stream the lecture videos when they become available in a future release.

Module 1: Introduction to Edge AI

Lecture Slides

1.1 - Teaching Kit Modules Overview

1.2 - AI Introduction

1.3 - AI Hardware

1.4 - Introduction to Jetson Nano

1.5 - Edge, AIoT, Big Data

1.6 - Introduction to Parallel Programming

1.7 - Machine Learning Fundamentals

1.8 - Computer Vision

Lecture Videos

Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit

Labs

Mandelbrot CPU vs. GPU

Parallel Programming with CUDA

Image and Video Processing

Prediction and Classification using Machine Learning

DLI Online Course

DLI Online Course with Student Certificate Opportunity

Quiz

Module 1 Quiz

Module 2: Vision Deep Neural Networks (DNNs)

Lecture Slides

2.1 - Image Classification

2.2 - Object Detection

2.3 - Semantic Segmentation

2.4 - Pose Estimation

Lecture Videos

Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit

Labs

Hello AI World

DLI Online Course with Student Certificate Opportunity

Quiz

Module 2 Quiz

Module 3: Diversity, Ethics, and Security

Lecture Slides

3.1 - Diversity and Bias in Datasets

3.2 - Ethics and Security

Lecture Videos

Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit

Labs

Image and Video Redaction

Quiz

Module 3 Quiz

Module 4: Autonomous Robotics

Lecture Slides

4.1 - Agent Architectures

4.2 - Teaching Machines to Act

4.3 - Introduction to ROS2

4.4 - Robot Navigation

Lecture Videos

Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit

Labs

Autonomous JetBot Navigation with Notebook

Autonomous JetBot Navigation with ROS and Gazebo

DLI Online Courses

Quiz

Module 4 Quiz

Module 5: Reinforcement Learning

Lecture Slides

5.1 - Reinforcement Learning

Lecture Videos

Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit

Labs

OpenAI Gym (Deep Q-Network)

Quiz

Module 5 Quiz

Module 6: Natural Language Conversational AI

Lecture Slides

6.1 - Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.2 - Speech Recognition (ASR)

6.3 - Text-to-Speech (TTS)

Lecture Videos

Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit

Labs

Natural Language Conversational AI – Text to Speech

Quiz