DLI Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit Syllabus
This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institue (DLI) Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module as well as a link to the suggested online DLI course for each module where applicable. Here you will also find links to stream the lecture videos when they become available in a future release.
Module 1: Introduction to Edge AI
Lecture Slides
- 1.1 - Teaching Kit Modules Overview
- 1.2 - AI Introduction
- 1.3 - AI Hardware
- 1.4 - Introduction to Jetson Nano
- 1.5 - Edge, AIoT, Big Data
- 1.6 - Introduction to Parallel Programming
- 1.7 - Machine Learning Fundamentals
- 1.8 - Computer Vision
Lecture Videos
- Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit
Labs
- Mandelbrot CPU vs. GPU
- Parallel Programming with CUDA
- Image and Video Processing
- Prediction and Classification using Machine Learning
DLI Online Course
DLI Online Course with Student Certificate Opportunity
Quiz
- Module 1 Quiz
Module 2: Vision Deep Neural Networks (DNNs)
Lecture Slides
- 2.1 - Image Classification
- 2.2 - Object Detection
- 2.3 - Semantic Segmentation
- 2.4 - Pose Estimation
Lecture Videos
- Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit
Labs
- Hello AI World
DLI Online Course with Student Certificate Opportunity
Quiz
- Module 2 Quiz
Module 3: Diversity, Ethics, and Security
Lecture Slides
- 3.1 - Diversity and Bias in Datasets
- 3.2 - Ethics and Security
Lecture Videos
- Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit
Labs
- Image and Video Redaction
Quiz
- Module 3 Quiz
Module 4: Autonomous Robotics
Lecture Slides
- 4.1 - Agent Architectures
- 4.2 - Teaching Machines to Act
- 4.3 - Introduction to ROS2
- 4.4 - Robot Navigation
Lecture Videos
- Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit
Labs
- Autonomous JetBot Navigation with Notebook
- Autonomous JetBot Navigation with ROS and Gazebo
DLI Online Courses
Quiz
- Module 4 Quiz
Module 5: Reinforcement Learning
Lecture Slides
- 5.1 - Reinforcement Learning
Lecture Videos
- Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit
Labs
- OpenAI Gym (Deep Q-Network)
Quiz
- Module 5 Quiz
Module 6: Natural Language Conversational AI
Lecture Slides
- 6.1 - Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- 6.2 - Speech Recognition (ASR)
- 6.3 - Text-to-Speech (TTS)
Lecture Videos
- Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit
Labs
- Natural Language Conversational AI – Text to Speech
Quiz
- Module 6 Quiz