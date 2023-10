This project's goal is to create a digital double for a real teenager named Matt. The developer scanned Matt with the help of 3Lateral in Serbia in 2017, and then generated a digital double in Unreal Engine. They produced a live demo for the digital human, set against the backdrop of a recording studio. RT Reflections were used for knobs on a guitar to reflect the off-screen area, and RT Shadow enabled natural shadow effects.

RT features: Reflections, Shadows, Refractions