DXR Spotlight Winner: Bright Memory

Bright Memory is a lightning-fast first-person shooter, created by one-man development studio FQYD. On the battlefield, players can combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks on foes.

This demo offers a sneak peek at how RTX enhances their game’s image quality. It’s so early, sound effects are not even in yet, but already, the game delivers a level of photo-realism that wasn’t possible on consumer hardware two years ago.

RT features: Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion